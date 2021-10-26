Princess Diana’s friends say she would have been ‘horrified’ by her portrayal in Spencer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana is still one of the most talked about royals, with everything from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human during her life still making news.

This past year, it has been a new film about the Princess of Wales that has made headlines, with the upcoming biopic, Spencer, set to detail a weekend in the iconic royal’s life – in particular, when Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t making her happy.

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana, with her resemblance to the beloved Royal praised online for being uncanny.

Friends of Princess Diana were less impressed however as they told The Telegraph that she would have been ‘horrified’ by the portrayal.

It seems that her friends’ disappointment is not at Stewart however but more at the the creative license taken by producers.

‘They’ve piled every bad thing into one weekend which is taking poetic license a little far,’ explained Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, a previous interviewer of Diana who is thought to have known her well.

And going on to talk about how she was portrayed, Seward continued: ‘She would not want to be remembered as someone who was destructive towards the monarchy. She said to me that the monarchy was her sons’ future so she would never try to destroy it.

‘She would be very sad that people think she and Charles never loved each other, that wasn’t true. She’d be horrified at the way she’s portrayed now.’

‘She’s now seen as this kind of martyr, which I think is wrong,’ added make up artist Mary Greenwell, who is said to have had a close relationship with the Princess of Wales. ‘She did amazing things, but she’s misunderstood.’

She continued: ‘All I’d say is that the portrayals you see now are not the best way to understand her. She wouldn’t want to be on this pedestal with all this glory and fame.’

Spencer is set for release on November 5 2021.