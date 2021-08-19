Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Despite Harry and Meghan accusing the Royal family of racism back in March in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Royal sources say they feel that the Queen has done ‘little’ to fix matters.

In Finding Freedom, a biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that Harry and Meghan didn’t take too kindly to Her Majesty’s ‘recollections may vary’ reaction.

The authors also claim that the Royal couple don’t believe the Queen took ‘full ownership’ of the hurt that had been caused by the incident.

In the two hour long interview back in March, Meghan told Oprah that the Royal family had raised concerns about the skin colour of her and Harry’s son, Archie. She claims that one family member in particularly had questioned ‘what that would mean or look like’.

Meghan also broke down as she shared that she’d been left feeling suicidal thoughts after being refused psychiatric help.

Shortly after the interview – which was viewed by 12.4 million people in the UK – an official Royal statement was released.

It stated that the Queen felt ‘saddened by the claims’ and that ‘some recollections may vary’.

The Finding Freedom authors now share that, in hindsight, this comment wasn’t the most tactful or appropriate given the subject matter.

The book reads: “The Queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed’ by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken. ‘Months later and little accountability has been taken’, a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?'”

Since that statement five months ago, there has been no further comment from any Royal family member on the issue.

After the interview, the official statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

“Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Author Scobie also recently shared that, despite the ongoing family drama, Harry and Meghan are ‘thriving’ after the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June.

Speaking to People, he said: “They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier.”

“Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive — we are now in the thrive chapter.”