The Queen has confirmed that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting her this month

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news.

These past few years have been no exception, with the Queen stepping up to reassure the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic and releasing a personal message of thanks to the public for their support following the tragic death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year.

This week, the Queen’s upcoming plans were made public – with the Palace announcing an extra Bank Holiday next year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

It was her more recent plans that made the most headlines however as it was confirmed that Her Majesty was expecting a visit from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

And there’s not long to wait, with the Bidens expected to rock up at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June.

The President will be visiting the UK for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, this month, and will travel to Windsor Castle afterwards to meet the Queen for the first time since being elected.

‘The Queen will meet the president of the United States of America and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13th June 2021,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

The details are not known just yet, but unlike the Queen’s meeting with Donald Trump, we imagine a lot more of the royal family will choose to attend this time.

