Queen Elizabeth once gave a rare insight into George and Charlotte's relationship

Queen Elizabeth II once made a comment that gave us incredible insight into what the relationship between royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte is really like.

In recent days, royal fans have uncovered the late monarch's words from circa 2018, and you're going to want to hear them — they're just that sweet.

At the time, the Queen met with a 10-year-old named Emily Clay during an event in Sandringham, and asked her if she liked to look after her younger sister, named Hadleigh. But Emily's mum Ellen jumped in and told Elizabeth: "It’s the other way around" (via Town & Country).

The Queen surprised fans when she replied: "It’s like that with Charlotte and George." Back then, Charlotte was only 2, while her older brother George was 4.

To this day, though, we see signs of the Princess, now 9, giving her two brothers sweet but firm reminders of how to behave during official events.

Back in 2022, when the late Queen was celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, Charlotte discreetly corrected George's posture during "God Save the Queen." In a video shared by People at the time, the little girl could clearly be seen nudging her older brother to take his hand off the balcony's ledge, which he promptly did.

As for her cheeky younger brother Prince Louis, who is 6, Charlotte is always on hand to keep in line too. For example, during another Jubilee celebration, Charlotte could clearly be seen pushing Louis' leg off of her as he tried to use her as a footstool. During a carriage ride, she also stopped him from waving too excitedly.

Though the Queen sadly passed away in September 2022, there is no doubt she would have been incredibly proud of her great-grandchildren as they continue to grow up.

If you're a little unsure on the ol' royal family tree, aside from George, Charlotte and Louis, Elizabeth was great-grandma to: Peter Phillips' children Savannah and Isla, Zara Tindall's children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, Prince Harry's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, and Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest.