The Internet can’t get over Princess Charlotte’s likeness to one particular royal
And we now can't unsee it.
This week saw one of the most popular members of the royal family, Princess Charlotte, turn eight-years-old.
The miniature royal's birthday falls on 2nd May, and while we don't yet know how she spent the day, her parents did find a way for the public to celebrate.
As is tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales released official portraits of their daughter to mark the occasion - with the snaps taken by none other than the Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, herself.
"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂," the royal couple captioned the never-before-seen snaps on Instagram, garnering almost 1 million likes.
And while followers sent well wishes in their thousands, there was one particular detail that remained a constant - Princess Charlotte's likeness to her father, Prince William.
"Looks just like her dad!", commented one follower, while another wrote: "She is William's mini-me".
"She is her Dad's twin!" one posted. Another commented: "You can really see William in her, they are very alike."
People have previously noted Princess Charlotte's likeness to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and many commented on her eighth birthday portraits to praise her resemblance to the late Queen.
"She looks just like her Grandmother Queen Elizabeth", one follower posted, while another described her as "the Queen's double".
The Prince and Princess of Wales were so touched by the well wishes that they released a second photograph of their daughter, captioning the snap: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes."
The second photograph saw Princess Charlotte smile with their family dog, Orla, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.
"So honoured to have been asked to take your portrait Charlotte," Millie Pilkington commented on the photograph. "And even more so that your parents have shared this. Thank you for making my shoot with you such fun. Your are as beautiful in character as you are in life. ❤️"
Well, this is lovely.
Happy eighth birthday to Princess Charlotte!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
