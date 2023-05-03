The Internet can’t get over Princess Charlotte’s likeness to one particular royal

This week saw one of the most popular members of the royal family, Princess Charlotte, turn eight-years-old.

The miniature royal's birthday falls on 2nd May, and while we don't yet know how she spent the day, her parents did find a way for the public to celebrate.

As is tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales released official portraits of their daughter to mark the occasion - with the snaps taken by none other than the Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, herself.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂," the royal couple captioned the never-before-seen snaps on Instagram, garnering almost 1 million likes.

And while followers sent well wishes in their thousands, there was one particular detail that remained a constant - Princess Charlotte's likeness to her father, Prince William.

"Looks just like her dad!", commented one follower, while another wrote: "She is William's mini-me".

"She is her Dad's twin!" one posted. Another commented: "You can really see William in her, they are very alike."

People have previously noted Princess Charlotte's likeness to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and many commented on her eighth birthday portraits to praise her resemblance to the late Queen.

"She looks just like her Grandmother Queen Elizabeth", one follower posted, while another described her as "the Queen's double".

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Prince and Princess of Wales were so touched by the well wishes that they released a second photograph of their daughter, captioning the snap: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes."

The second photograph saw Princess Charlotte smile with their family dog, Orla, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

"So honoured to have been asked to take your portrait Charlotte," Millie Pilkington commented on the photograph. "And even more so that your parents have shared this. Thank you for making my shoot with you such fun. Your are as beautiful in character as you are in life. ❤️"

Well, this is lovely.

Happy eighth birthday to Princess Charlotte!