Princess Charlotte has a very impressive secret talent that makes Kate 'very happy'

Princess Charlotte once made her mum's day when she showed off one of her many talents at home.

When Princess Kate visited Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell last autumn, she had a sweet chat with 8-year-old Liza, telling her: "I heard my daughter singing this morning and it’s a song called 'Shine Jesus Shine' and that made me very happy this morning" (via the Mirror).

Liza looked excited when Kate said that, so the royal added: "Do you know that song? Does it have the same tune? I heard that this morning and it made me very happy."

We already knew Charlotte was a big music fan thanks to Prince William, who once revealed on a podcast that his little ones all love "Waka Waka" by Shakira, but that his daughter is the most enthusiastic about it.

"There’s a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up," he said at the time. "Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing." Precious!

Music may very well be in Charlotte's genes, since mum Kate is a keen piano player — as she beautifully demonstrated during her first Christmas Carol Service in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dad Prince William has also been known to carry a tune here and there — although not particularly by choice.

In 2013, the then-Duke of Cambridge was coaxed by one Taylor Alison Swift into jumping on stage with Jon Bon Jovi to sing "Livin' on a Prayer." We know, we can hardly believe this is real either.

Anyway, speaking on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk podcast in 2021, William recounted how mortifying the episode was for him.

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me," he said. "Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me.' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.'

"I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s 'Livin’ on a Prayer' song, I wake up, and I’m thinking to myself, 'Am I standing on the stage singing when I don’t even know the words?'"

Incredible stuff.