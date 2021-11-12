The Queen once made a hilarious dig about herself and it’s going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

From her epic Ali G impression and the hilarious names for her Corgis over the years to the time she hid in a bush to avoid a controversial Buckingham Palace guest, Queen Elizabeth never fails to make viral news – especially when it comes to her sense of humour.

From celebrities to former palace employees, the Queen’s playful sense of humour is the quality that people enthuse about the most.

This week, her comic skills made headlines again, as British diver Tom Daley recalled Her Majesty delivering a hilarious one-liner to him.

During an appearance on Swedish chat show, Skavlan, Tom Daley recalled an encounter from 2016 where the Queen poked fun at her height [5ft 3inches].

‘She commented on her height compared to some of the other athletes in the room and because me and the other athletes were quite small, she said, “Maybe I should try gymnastics,”’ Tom Daley recalled.

The 27-year-old diver then went on to add that Her Majesty ‘was fully game to get involved in the sport’.

This is hilarious.

Like we needed another reason to rate The Queen’s humour.