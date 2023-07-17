It's been quite the year filled with celebrations, especially for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The couple both marked their Coronation in May. Now, fast forward a few months and there are even more celebrations in store, including Camilla's birthday.

Camilla celebrates her 76th birthday on 17 July, and has been flooded with heartfelt tributes to mark her special day.

The Royal Family official Twitter account shared a photograph of Camilla alongside a sweet message, which read: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!"

The post was liked over 8,000 times, and received 670 retweets, as well as a whole host of well wishes on the thread.

The Prince and Princess of Wales - also known as Kate Middleton and Prince William - also threw their support behind the 76-year-old royal, as their Twitter account, which goes under the handle @KensingtonRoyals, also shared a sweet post.

Alongside a separate image of Camilla sitting court side at what is assumed to be Wimbledon, they tweeted: "A very happy birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!"

Westminster Abbey also reached out to wish the Queen a happy birthday.

An image of Camilla from her Coronation was posted, accompanied by the message: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!

"Her Majesty is pictured here at her Coronation alongside His Majesty The King at Westminster Abbey in May."

To mark the birthday Queen Camilla enjoyed a 41-gun salute in London's Green Park, carried out by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery, at midday today.

Alongside the salute, Camilla was also treated to a rendition of Happy Birthday song performed by the Band of the Irish Guards, which took place during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, according to The Telegraph.

But the birthday celebrations do not stop here, as Prince George - who is King Charles' grandson - will hit a milestone later this week, turning 10 on 22nd July.

Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen.