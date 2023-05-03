King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are a 'strong couple' and madly 'in love', claims expert
Some liken the couple to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
King Charles (opens in new tab) and Queen Consort Camilla (opens in new tab)have an exciting week ahead as the pair are preparing to enjoy the Coronation on 6th May (opens in new tab), which will take place at Westminster Abbey. (opens in new tab)
The couple - who have been married for almost 20 years - have been hailed a 'very strong couple' by body language expert Darren Stanton.
After a close inspection of the British monarch's stance and traits, Darren has observed how much the 74-year-old sovereign relies on his partner for a boost of confidence and reassurance.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo (opens in new tab), Darren said: "During their joint engagements, I have noticed that his confidence also flows from Camilla. She is never far from his side and if she is not in his sight, he generally finds himself looking for her."
This close bond also hints to the pair being a 'strong couple' and madly in love with one another.
Darren went on: "It demonstrates the two are a very strong couple.
"It’s clear from the glances that they give each other while out in public that they are very much in love, and enjoy a great sense of humour together.”
Darren has likened the support Charles gains from Camilla as being similar to the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), who were married for 73 years until the late Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away in April 2022, as the expert has described Camilla as Charles' 'rock'.
He added: "Like Prince Philip was to the Queen, Camilla has also played an important part in Charles’ development.
"I think Camilla is effectively his rock or backbone in regards to giving him advice. He does look to Camilla for a great deal of strength, especially when he’s in the public eye.
"As Charles is quite an introverted person, I don’t believe he is the biggest fan of public speaking, whereas Camilla does love talking and interacting with members of the public. I feel that this is a quality Charles admires and respects in his wife.
“I feel that now more than ever Charles feels confident and reliant on Camilla, as the two can be totally honest and authentic in the way they care for each other."
Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, married in April 2005, but are said to have first met circa 1970.
The pair do not have children together, although Charles and Camilla have children from previous relationships.
Charles has sons Prince William and Prince Harry with his late wife Princess Diana, while Camilla has daughter Laura Lopes and son Tom Parker Bowles with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
