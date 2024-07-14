The Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon in her second public appearance since her diagnosis

The Princess of Wales is the woman of the moment - making headline news this weekend as she returned to the spotlight, attending the Wimbledon Gentleman's Final in her second public appearance of the year.

The 42-year-old mother of three has been on a break from royal duties since January this year, following her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer. And while Princess Kate's treatment is still ongoing, she is reported to be making “good progress".

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to work in a permanent capacity, but she has explained that she hopes to attend several engagements over the summer if she is well enough.

Last month saw the Princess of Wales attend the Trooping the Colour parade in her grand return to royal life , with today's Wimbledon appearance being her second official outing since her diagnosis.

Princess Kate dressed for the occasion in a bright purple summer dress, receiving cheers and applause from the crowds as she entered the court. And while she wasn't accompanied by her husband Prince William, who is in Germany to watch the Euro 2024 England v Spain final, Kate was joined by Princess Charlotte for the Sunday match.

Together, the mother-daughter duo watched the nail-biting Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic final from the royal box, with the Princess of Wales expected to present the champions with their trophies post-match.

Princess Kate's attendance was confirmed by Kensington Palace on Saturday, with the appearance predicted by royal experts for months, given Kate's role as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. However it was not known if she would be feeling strong enough, with Prince William reportedly adamant not to "subject Kate to intrusion that she can't handle".

We will continue to update this story.