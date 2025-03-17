Royal experts are celebrating the positive sign in Princess Kate's return to duty

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

The mother of three took a temporary step back from duties to focus on her health following her diagnosis last year. And now that she is officially in remission, she has been gradually scaling up her workload in 2025.

The 43-year-old stressed herself that her "path to healing and full recovery is long" and that she "must continue to take each day as it comes".

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she added in a rare health update. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

As such, it was thought that the Princess of Wales' 2025 engagement schedule would be scaled back, allowing her to "pace herself" in her gradual return.

However, defying expectations, Princess Kate has been front and centre - something that royal experts have noted as a very positive sign in her recovery.

"It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has explained of Princess Kate's return to duty to OK!.

"Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement. We are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year."

Royal experts have also noted her longer engagements and trips as a positive sign, with the Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Pontypridd, Wales earlier this month. And with the royal couple reportedly set to take on more international tours this year, it looks like they are going from strength to strength.

"William and Catherine's announcement of their upcoming trip to Wales without a press embargo is certainly signalling a new chapter for the couple," royal historian Jessica Storoschuk explained to Marie Claire US at the time. "As it shows their confidence that they will not need to cancel or postpone due to health issues."

We will continue to update this story.