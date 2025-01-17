Royal experts have explained how Princess Kate is “pacing herself” in 2025

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2025. And following her extended leave of absence to focus on her cancer recovery, she is now confirmed to be in remission. And as such, the mother of three is reported to be starting her return to duty.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," the Princess of Wales announced in a rare health update this week. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

As the 43-year-old's statement sparked hope of a permanent return, royal commentators have warned that the Princess of Wales' come back will be much more gradual. In fact, they have explained that she is wisely "pacing herself" in 2025.

"[The Princess of Wales] is looking after herself and is wise to do so," a source recently told People. “She will know when she wakes up if she is well enough or not [to do something]."

"We are being encouraged not to look at this as a chapter that's over and then it's back to normal, because cancer doesn't work like that," royal expert Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, recently added. "The details remain private but there's no getting over the reality that it's an unpredictable disease."

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," Princess Kate announced last year, adding: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

It is not yet known when the Princess of Wales will return to her duties in a permanent capacity, but she has stressed that there is "much to look forward to", and thanked the public for their "continued support".

We will continue to update this story.