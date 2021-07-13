The Queen ‘wasn’t convinced’ by Kate Middleton when they first met

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

From breaking down barriers and speaking candidly about motherhood struggles on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to her role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, Kate has risen to be one of the most essential (and popular) members of the royal family.

Kate made headlines recently for her close relationship with the Queen, with it recently emerging that the Duchess of Cambridge has her own direct line to speak to the monarch whenever she wants.

‘Kate has her own direct line to speak to the Queen and she calls her to check in on her and give her updates on the children,’ Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to OK! Magazine. ‘She always leans on her for advice. It’s believed Kate was the one to teach the Queen how to use Zoom and that’s been lovely, so she can see her great-grandkids and stay connected.’

He continued: ‘Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship. Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.’

According to royal sources however this wasn’t always the case, with Her Majesty reportedly unconvinced by Kate when they first met.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, while The Queen liked Kate, she had ‘grave concerns’ that she didn’t have an identity of her own and was reportedly worried about her work ethic.

‘Privately she had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced,’ Katie explained in royal book, The Making of a Royal Romance.

‘Kate was William’s girlfriend for eight or nine years before they got engaged and got married,’ royal correspondent Phil Dampier added in a conversation with The Express. ‘There was a phase where she appeared to be doing very little really.’

He continued: ‘The Queen once remarked Kate doesn’t do very much so I think she had a fairly long entrance to the Royal family.’

Luckily, Kate has taken to royal life and no one could doubt her work ethic now.