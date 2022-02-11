Prince William’s surprising answer after being asked about becoming King is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated this past year over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relocation to London, or the news that they would one day be inheriting Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was Prince William who made headlines as comments he made about becoming King one day resurfaced and have since gone viral.

The interview in question was back in 2016, seeing the Duke of Cambridge address speculation that he was a reluctant King in waiting.

Opening up to royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, Prince William explained that while he hopes to be a ‘modern King’, the future role of monarch is ‘not at the top of [his] priority list’.

‘I certainly don’t lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don’t want that,’ he explained, a statement that resurfaced this week.

Prince Harry has also spoken out about it in the past. When asked if any member of the royal family wants to be King or Queen, the Duke of Sussex replied: ‘I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.’

