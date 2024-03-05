The creative hobby Princess Kate didn't quite master

While we wait for Princess Kate to resume official duties following her recent abdominal surgery, royal fans are looking back fondly on some of the royal's best moments.

One of these memorable moments occurred when the Princess of Wales — then the Duchess of Cambridge — revealed the creative hobby that she's sadly not very good at at all: knitting. This came as a surprise to royal fans, given that Kate has so many other creative talents, such as photography, piano-playing, and fashion.

As reported by Hello!, back in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George, Kate told a well-wisher in Glasgow: "I've been trying to knit and I'm really bad. I should be asking for tips!"

Then years later, in 2020, the Princess visited an organisation named Older Yet Wiser, where she looked on as a group of grandmothers demonstrated their crocheting.

The ever humble Catherine told the ladies: "I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got halfway down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill." Oops!

As for Kate's other creative skills — the ones she's more of a natural at — there's of course her photography. The Princess, who has a degree in History of Art, often shows off her beautiful photos of her family, and even photographed Queen Camilla for a special cover of Country Life.

The then-Duchess also showcased her musical talents when she accompanied singer Tom Walker on the piano during her 2021 Carol Service.

And although as a royal she's helped by stylists, Kate also definitely has a keen eye for fashion in her own right, so much so that the late Queen let her step in for her in 2022 to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to an up-and-coming fashion designer named Saul Nash.

Who knows? Perhaps Kate has also perfected her knitting skills since 2020!