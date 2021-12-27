Kate Middleton has a secret talent we never knew about – until now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when we thought we couldn’t be obsessed with the Duchess of Cambridge enough, she then reveals (yet another) talent, and we can’t help but be in aw of her even more.

Kate Middleton joined forces with singer Tom Walker to perform his Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here as part of a charity carol service on Christmas Eve.

While the Leave A Light On hitmaker took to the mic to belt out the ballad, the 39-year-old played the piano flawlessly.

The candlelight performance took place at London’s Westminster Abbey, and Royal Carols: Together at Christmas aired on ITV on 24 December.

For the performance Kate followed the festive theme and opted for a full red ensemble. The jacket had a large bow detail on the front near the collar, and she accessorised the look with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop down earrings.

Kate and Tom came up with the idea of collaborating together when the mother-of-three heard Tom play at a separate charity event for The Forward Trust in October.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the duo had to sit apart when rehearsing for the festive performance, and they had a handful of rehearsals together prior to the big event this week.

Speaking previously to The Mail Online, Tom said: ‘We rehearsed the song like nine times and by the end of it she’d absolutely nailed it, and then she went away for a couple of days and practised it, and then we finally got to do the recording of it.

‘I think we were both really nervous that it wasn’t going to go quite to plan and one of us would let down the other person or whatever, but she was absolutely fabulous – she smashed it.’

Tom has shared photos and video clips of the performance on his Instagram account, and has hailed the moment “the best Christmas” ever, and ‘highlight’ of the year for him.

In a separate post on the photo-sharing site, Tom wrote: ‘Probably THE best Christmas I’ve ever had!! Thanks to everyone who’s been sending me messages about the performance, can’t thank you all enough for the support. If you fancied having a go at playing For Those Who Can’t Be Here this Christmas, I’d love to hear your versions.’

Another upload read: ‘Still can’t get over this. Definitely the highlight of my 2021! Thank you all for the amazing messages and comments about the performance. It means the absolute world to me. If you’ve not already heard it, For Those Who Can’t Be Here is available on all platforms.’