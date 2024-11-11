Princess Kate "broke royal protocol" with her personal health update

The Princess of Wales confirmed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, following planned abdominal surgery - taking an extended leave of absence to focus on her recovery.

With the 42-year-old mother of three absent from royal life for five months, there was an unprecedented amount of public concern. And in a rare move, the Princess of Wales herself released a series of video messages to keep the public updated on her condition.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," the Princess of Wales announced in the first of three rare statements about her health. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Princess Kate's video message later stated. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

The Princess of Wales' heath statements have been unprecedented, and according to new reports by royal experts, a break from protocol.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman reportedly reflected upon the statements in a new chapter of his book about King Charles' reign - New, King, New Court.

"It was attributed not to 'HRH The Princess of Wales', but to 'Catherine, The Princess of Wales,'" emphasised Hardman, via GB News. "A tiny point to most people but a noteworthy one in an institution bound to a correct way of doing things."

He later continued: "Even the formal transcript issued by the Palace broke with protocol."

And of the filming process behind Princess Kate's video message, Hardman elaborated: "It had certainly not been captured on a family mobile phone. The Princess had been filmed by a cameraman from BBC Studios Events Productions, the same team which filmed the Coronation and the late Queen's funeral. The words, however, were entirely the Princess's own."

New, King, New Court by Robert Hardman is available now.