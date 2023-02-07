Princess Kate regularly breaks this rule of Queen Elizabeth's

Prince William and Princess Kate are often thought of as the modernising royals, thanks in part to their relaxed and engaging manner when meeting members of the public.

This also means that the royal couple break with traditions in many ways, often doing things differently than older royals such as the late Queen might have done.

For example, as the Express reports, Queen Elizabeth apparently made it a point never to reveal her favourite foods so that she wouldn't have to eat the same meal everywhere she went (the idea being that people would want to please her by serving up her favourites).

This indirectly had the consequence of keeping the Queen a little more distant and mysterious than Kate likes to be when it comes to the public.

That may be part of the reason why the Princess of Wales is so happy to disclose what kinds of foods she enjoys the most.

For example, in 2018, she told a little boy who was hospitalised: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well," adding: "Charlotte likes pasta too."

During a joint engagement, Kate and William also revealed that the Princess loves making spicy curries at home.

According to Hello!, the Princess is a big foodie and loves all sorts of different dishes from around the world. Apparently, she has admitted to regularly enjoying cheesy pasta, sushi, popcorn and plenty of other delicious foods.

And who could forget Kate's appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas, when she and William went head to head in a Bake Off-like competition, with a little help from Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain?

Aside from cooking and baking, the Princess has many other known talents. She absolutely loves photography, a passion she inherited from her grandfather, and is also quite the sportswoman, regularly participating in friendly games of tennis or rugby. Rebellious and talented!