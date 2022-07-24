This is Kate Middleton’s favourite salad – and a must on your summer menu

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's quick, easy and refreshing

It seems we have a slight obsession with the royals’ meal plan, and what they like to eat.

So far, we know the Queen has banned certain foods from the royal kitchen, what is frequently on the royal menu, and she has a secret stash of sweet treats in her room in case she gets peckish in the night and needs a midnight snack.

But what does Kate Middleton enjoy tucking into?

Exercise and nutrition experts at Barbend have claimed the Duchess of Cambridge loves nothing more than a refreshing watermelon salad, which is perfect for the warm summer months.

A spokesperson told Express: “Kate favours organic foods for lunch and incorporates as many raw ingredients as possible.

“Watermelon salads are a staple of Kate’s lunches.”

The watermelon salad may not sound like much, but it is packed with flavour and plenty of nutrients, as it is paired with avocado, onion, cucumber and feta cheese.

The Barbend expert continued: “Include juicy pink watermelon mixed with avocado, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese – the perfect mix of sweet and savoury.”

According to meal box company, Green Chef, the 40-year-old royal is not the only fan of this meal, as recipes have spiked by 250%.

It has not been confirmed exactly what dressing Kate serves with this meal, but some predict it is a light dressing with apple cider vinegar, or balsamic vinegar, and even a sprinkling of leafy mint, although this area is left open for you to get creative.

It appears the Duchess of Cambridge – who has sons Prince George, Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte with husband Prince William – has quite an exotic palate, as at a young age she loved flavours of the mediterranean.

Speaking previously during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, one young child, Rafael Chana, asked if Duchess Catherine liked olives, which can be like Marmite to some, to which she replied: “I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well.”

It has also been said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both love sushi too.

On a visit to restaurant Japan House London, Prince William told chef Akira: “My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in.”