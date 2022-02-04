Kate Middleton’s impressive new trick is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly the Duchess of Cambridge who has been credited with keeping the royal family afloat this past few years.

Due to her immense popularity, Kate has seen multiple promotions, even tipped to replace Prince Andrew as the Grenadier Guards’ ‘Colonel’.

This week however it was a new patronage that made the Duchess headlines, as she was announced to be officially receiving a patronage that used to belong to Prince Harry.

The role in question? Patron of Rugby Football Union.

Announcing the news on Instagram this morning, Kate released a personal message.

‘I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish,’ the Duchess wrote. ‘I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C’

To celebrate the news, the Duchess released a video of her training with the England rugby team and she even showed off an impressive new trick – a ball spin.

‘Fantastic to meet the players, staff and referees representing the sport at the highest level,’ the Duchess posted to Instagram. ‘Wishing both teams the best of luck in their upcoming tournaments!’

Congratulations to the Duchess of Cambridge!