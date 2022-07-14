Duchess Camilla praised Kate Middleton for this special talent

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cornwall boasts a close bond with Kate Middleton, and has nothing but praise about her daughter-in-law.

The Duchess of Cambridge photographed Duchess Camilla for her 75th birthday portrait, which was the cover of Country Life magazine’s 125th anniversary.

The string of images appear in the latest issue of the magazine, which she guest edited for the royal edition.

One portrait of Camilla captures her in the gardens of Ray Mill House in Lacock, Wiltshire, wearing a blue and white ditsy print dress, which she layered with a blue cardigan as she perched on a bench holding a basket full of blooms.

Another image captures the Prince of Wales’ wife walking through forget-me-nots at her home.

Camilla was made to feel very relaxed when Kate was taking her photos, and has praised the 40-year-old royal for her “extremely good” photography skills.

In a video released by ITV news, Camilla gushed over Kate.

She said: “We had a lot of fun. It was very relaxed. It was very kind the Duchess of Cambridge came with her camera, she’s an extremely good photographer.”

Camilla has also hinted she is quite a low maintenance royal, as she didn’t have heaps of staff on hand touching up her hair and make-up throughout the shoot.

She added: “It was all very casual, there wasn’t much hair and make-up.”

Meanwhile, Camilla has recently acquired the title of “the most influential people in the land” alongside Prince Charles as their roles and public profile move up a level in preparation for Charles to take over the throne and title as King of England in time.

At 73-years-old, Prince Charles, also holds the title of the longest waiting heir apparent and when he does take to the throne, he will become the oldest British monarch to do so.