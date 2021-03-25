Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie’s new babies share a very touching link

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are the most talked-about family in the world, with the millennial royals, from Prince Harry and Prince William to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, making news in particular.

Yes, from televised weddings to royal babies, these millennial royals are all anyone can talk about.

This year however, it has been all about Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, with both royal women giving birth this year.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son called August, their first baby, on 9th February this year. Taking to Instagram to share the photographs, they posted: ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express.’

This week, Zara and Mike Tindall followed, welcoming their third child on Sunday 21 March, a baby boy called Lucas.

It was a touching link between the two baby boys that made particular headlines, as both couples gave a sweet nod to Prince Philip, taking his moniker for their sons’ middle names.

Prince Philip hasn’t officially commented on the honour but we’re sure he’s touched.

It looks like Lucas Philip and August Philip are destined to be friends!

Huge congratulations to both couples on their new arrivals.