No more rifts please...

Family rifts are never fun, especially if you are in the middle of one.

This is the case for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but the two seem to be stepping up to the plate, “healing rifts” behind closed doors.

According to reports, Princess Beatrice has been stepping in to “help” the Queen, and has mended the relationship between her, and first cousin Harry.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, told The Express that the “good relations” between the royal cousins is “beneficial” to the royal family.

The rifts are yet to be revealed (keep the drama behind closed doors it seems), which Richard says is relief:

“It is perhaps a relief that we don’t know any details, but the healing of rifts is best done quietly.”

Although it is best to keep any rifts private, it didn’t stop the speculation of tension over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Palace were worried the couple would drop a “Sussex bomb” and Harry and William were barely seen together. Meghan and Harry left the Jubilee celebrations early to fly back to LA, but not before their daughter Lilibet, was able to meet the Queen.

Richard praised Beatrice and Eugenie for their mediating skills before this trip. He said: “A tremendous amount of work went on behind the scenes that we don’t know about. Princess Eugenie, who gets on with them, very likely was involved in that.”

The Queen was worried about how “unsettled” Harry and Meghan were in the UK. So maybe it is better the pair are in LA and away from any potential rifts.

Princess Eugenie and the Sussex couple’s relationship is certainly on good terms. In fact, Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August have been living in the Sussexes’ UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

Peace only from now on.