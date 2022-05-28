Why Princess Beatrice has been stepping in to ‘help’ the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice has had a very hectic schedule in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old royal has recently carried out solo royal engagements, as well as events with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – who have daughter Sienna together – ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to help Her Majesty.

The 96-year-old monarch has stepped back from certain events due to health and mobility issues, which has seen her son Prince Charles and Prince William step in for some engagements, including The State Opening of Parliament.

In the Queen’s absence, and in the wake of Prince Andrew’s sex assault claims made against him by Virginia Giuffre, which have since been settled with a financial agreement out of court, Beatrice has been called on to represent the royal family because she can be “trusted” and is “reliable”.

Royal experts believe Beatrice’s actions prove she is a “trusted member” of the royal family, while motherhood has given her the boost of confidence to hold her own at royal engagements.

Royal author, Angela Levin, told The Mail Online: ” I think [Beatrice] is a trusted member of the royal family and seen as somebody who is sound.

“And now she is married and a mother, she is seen as much more confident.”

Biographer, Ingrid Seward, added: “Princess Beatrice is a lovely person and I imagine she wants to help her grandmother as much as she can.

“She has a baby but has a top Norland nanny to take over when necessary. So I think she enjoys doing royal events with her husband and has the ability and wherewithal to do them.”

Beatrice has recently attended a garden party at the London royal residence Buckingham Palace, the Chelsea Flower Show, as well as the Royal Windsor Horse Show, just weeks after she attended the World Dyslexia Assembly Sweden.