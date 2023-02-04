Prince Harry's memoir Spare may have been published last month, but his insights into royal life are still making non-stop headlines.

This is particularly true about his reflections on his past relationships, with Harry praising his former partners - including Chelsy Davy, Florence Brudnell-Bruce and Caroline Flack, opening up about the difficulties they faced being followed by photographers and hounded by paparazzi, something that ultimately led to their break ups.

It was his words about ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas that went viral this week, with Prince Harry opening up about her help breaking down his emotional barriers, and how after dating from 2012 to 2014, the couple ultimately broke up amicably.

"She was the first person to help me across that barrier, to help me unleash the tears," Harry explained of Cressida helping him to cry for the first time since his mother's burial. "It was cathartic, it accelerated our bond and added an element rare in past relationships: immense gratitude. I was indebted to Cress."

Going on to open up about their break up, Harry continued: "That was the reason why, when we got home from Kazakhstan, I felt so miserable, because at some point during that ski trip I'd realized that we weren't a match.

"I just knew. Cress, I think, knew as well. There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty - but not love everlasting. She was always clear about not wanting to take on the stresses of being a royal, and I was never sure I wanted to ask her to do so, and this unalterable fact, though it had been lurking in the background for some time, became undeniable on those Kazakh slopes. Suddenly it was clear. This can't work."

He continued: "The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress. She was staying with a friend. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, windows looking onto the street. I heard cars and people going by as I sat gingerly on the bed and told her my thinking.

"She nodded. None of it seemed to surprise her. These things had been on her mind as well. 'I've learned so much from you, Cress'. She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I'm leaving her in tears."

While sad, the couple's break up was clearly amicable, with the two remaining friends. In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even invited Cressida Bonas to their 2018 wedding.

Spare by Prince Harry is available to buy now.