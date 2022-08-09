Princess Eugenie shared the sweetest birthday tribute to Beatrice

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We see you there, Zara Tindall!

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are incredibly close.

Born fewer than two years apart (in 1990 and 1988 respectively), the two royals are very often pictured together at various events, and they always seem super happy in each other’s company.

As if proving our point, Eugenie celebrated her older sister’s 34th birthday on 8 August like any of us would: with a sweet Instagram tribute. She captioned her post: “Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much” with lots of appropriately celebratory emojis.

The photos she shared look like they probably came straight from Eugenie’s personal iPhone library, so suffice to say we’ve never seen them before. There are a couple of the sisters attending dressy occasions together, plus one of them posing next to a poster for Eugenie’s podcast with her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective, and it’s really heartwarming to see Beatrice supporting her little sister’s projects. Eugenie announced this podcast, titled Floodlight, back in April, and she hosts it alongside The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville.

But the most noteworthy photo of them all is a funny selfie taken by Eugenie with Beatrice and featuring a special appearance from their royal cousin Zara Tindall. All three women look to be getting on like a house on fire.

Beatrice’s husband since 2020, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also paid tribute to his wife on her birthday. Alongside a photo of her that seems to have been taken on a European holiday, the businessman wrote: “You are the world’s best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling.”

Beatrice and Edoardo share daughter Sienna, 10 months. Meanwhile, Edo is also dad to six-year-old Christopher “Wolfie” Mapelli Mozzi, whom he shares with former partner Dara Huang.