Princess Eugenie to launch a new anti-slavery podcast

Princess Eugenie has confirmed she is set to launch her very own podcast.

The 32-year-old – who is twelfth in line to the throne – has revealed her charity The Anti-Slavery Collection are taking on a new project in the form of a podcast to shed light on modern slavery.

The series, which will be titled Floodlight, will drop one episode a week, and Eugenie plans to speak with various prominent figures to discuss slavery.

Eugenie and co-founder Julia de Boinville set up the charity organisation in 2017, in a bid to eradicate modern slavery, which an average of 40 million people are said to still suffer.

Now, five years later, and Eugenie is stepping into the podcast realm.

She announced the exciting news of her next venture on her Instagram account.

The post read: “My charity, @the_anti_slavery_collective is delighted to announce its new podcast, Floodlight.

“Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways. From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it.

“We want to thank all our guests for joining us, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life.

“It is available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search Floodlight or follow the link in my bio to listen now!”

Social media users have shared their praise with Eugenie and Julia, as the upload has racked up over 10,000 likes, with many sharing their congratulations.

One commented: “Thank you for this. We hear so much about slavery in the past but people fail to realise that it is as prevalent today as it was. I will certainly have a listen.”

Another wrote: “A very truly Podcast, thank you so much.”

Princess Eugenie’s sister’s latest venture comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they had partnered with Spotify to launch their own podcast Archewell Audio in 2020.

The couple’s podcast, which will be titled Archetypes, is tipped to arrive this Summer, and will see the former Suits actor talk to historians, experts, and other figures about stereotypes and breaking boundaries.