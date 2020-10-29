Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have released sweet details about their gorgeous new home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from their fashion choices to their sweet traditions making viral news.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Cambridge family tend to get the world talking the most, this year it has all been about Princess Beatrice.

The 32-year-old married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony earlier this year on 17 July, following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

This month, Beatrice has been making news again, with the Princess opening up about the ‘honour’ of wearing her grandmother’s dress as her wedding gown, and more recently, sending out handwritten thank you letters to well wishers with never-before-seen photographs from the big day.

This week, the couple passed another milestone as they moved into their first marital home, thought to be Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Opening up about their new marital home, Edoardo explained in an interview with The Financial Times that the kitchen is their favourite room in the house and that they even have a ‘small vegetable garden’ where they ‘cook seasonally’.

‘I’ve fallen in love with cooking again,’ Edoardo told the FT. ‘It’s been the epicentre of our family life and we come together for every meal.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!