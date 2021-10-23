The down to earth ‘trick’ Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are using to raise baby Sienna

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Can you believe it’s been over a month since Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed the newest member of the Royal Family?

Paying tribute to both Beatrice’s grandmother, the Queen, and her mother, the Duchess of York, Beatrice and Edo named their first-born Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, announcing the news – in true millennial royal style – on Twitter two weeks after her birth.

Posting a picture of the newborn’s footprints, Beatrice’s official Twitter account wrote: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie [Edo’s son from a previous relationship] is the best big brother to Sienna.’”

The littlest royal, who is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, was confirmed to be 11th in line to the throne this week, sitting behind her mother in the line of succession.

But that doesn’t mean that her parents are taking a royal approach to parenting.

In fact, Edo just revealed that he and Beatrice are taking a more down to earth tack when it comes to raising Sienna, as he opened up about his favourite method of parenting in an interview with the Financial Times.

“The best book I’ve read in the past year is How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki,” Edo told the publication this week. “There is nothing more important than raising and educating our kids and doing it well and she achieved this using the word TRICK.”

What on earth does that mean, you ask?

Well, it’s a parenting technique floated in Wojcicki’s 2019 book that stands for ‘trust, respect, independence, collaboration and kindness’, with the author claiming that using the TRICK method teaches children to take responsibility for their own lives from an early age.

Wojcicki, who is sometimes referred to as the ‘Godmother of Silicone Valley’, would know a thing or two about raising successful children, given that her daughter, Susan, is the CEO of YouTube, and her other daughter, Anne, is the founder and CEO of genetic testing company 23andme.

“Life is full of failure! You have to get up from that failure and move to the next step. If you have no faith in yourself you’ll never be able to do [anything],” Wojcicki has said of the teachings in her book. And it sounds like pretty solid advice, if you ask us.

Is a tech career in baby Sienna’s future? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.