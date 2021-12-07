Princess Charlotte just received a shoutout from one of her favourite pop singers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make headline news.

And Christmas is no exception, with everything from Princess Charlotte’s Christmas list to the Sandringham traditions making headlines.

This week, it was the Cambridge family’s music preferences that made headlines as Prince William revealed their favourite songs in a recent Apple podcast.

‘One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka,’ Prince William explained. ‘There’s a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up.’

He continued: ‘Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.’

Then, in news that definitely would have made Princess Charlotte’s day, Shakira responded publicly to the revelation, tweeting: ‘I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!’

Well, this is lovely.