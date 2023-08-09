Princess Charlotte is apparently richer than her big brother Prince George

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

OK so, you probably don't think about the super rich kids of the world very often, but if you were to guess who the richest child in the world is at the moment, you'd probably guess a future King like Prince George, wouldn't you?

While this would definitely be our first guess too, it actually turns out that his younger sister Princess Charlotte, 8, outranks George in terms of estimated net worth.

According to analysis by Electric Ride on Cars, Charlotte has an estimated net worth of £3.6 billion, while George's is £2.4 billion. Interestingly, their little brother Louis doesn't make the top 3 — or even the top 10.

Instead, Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault's daughter Valentina comes in third, with the following in tow: Prince Jacques of Monaco, Suri Cruise, Stormi Webster, Blue Ivy Carter, North West, YouTube personalities Vlad and Niki, and Jennifer Lopez' twins Max and Emme Muñiz.

"Princess Charlotte of Wales takes the top spot with a huge net worth of £3.6 billion ($4.4 billion)," the website states.

"Although her net worth has dropped by 12% since 2021, she still edges out her older brother Prince George (£2.4 billion), apparently due to the 'Kate Middleton effect,' where the fashion choices of royals can have a huge impact on trends."

Basically, Charlotte is a bit of a mini royal influencer. Her fashion choices recently have sweetly mirrored those of her mum's, and she has looked undeniably stylish.

There was her superstar moment at Wimbledon when she was wearing pink sunglasses and a flowery blue dress; she also wore a beautiful leaf-adorned hairpiece and an embroidered white cape at the Coronation; and she has generally been spotted wearing a series of beautiful dresses and elegant coats in recent years.

Anyway, even though Charlotte is reportedly worth quite a bit of money, word on the street is her parents would like her to have a career when she grows up.

"From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte... to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal," royal editor Richard Eden said earlier this year (via Express).

It's great that she has options!