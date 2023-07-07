Prince William and Princess Kate looked like "a young couple in love" at the Polo

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most talked-about couple in the world, and from their official outings to their statement fashion (hello Kate Middleton effect), they never fail to make headlines.

This week was no exception as the Prince and Princess made a joint public appearance at the Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Windsor.

Prince William took to the field on Thursday, leading team US Polo Association to victory alongside fellow players Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Amr Zedan and Mark Tomlinson. The team won 3-2, with the Prince of Wales himself even bagging the winning goal.

Also present at the charity polo match was Kate, Princess of Wales, who cheered on her husband from the stands, alongside the Wales family's dog, Ola - a rare public appearance for the family pet.

Kate also played an official role on the day, presenting her husband's winning team with the trophy, with the £1 million raised on the day shared by eleven charities supported by TRH’s The Prince and Princess of Wales.

It wasn't their official roles at the polo match that made the most news of the day however. Instead, it was the Prince and Princess of Wales' sweet interactions, with onlookers describing them as looking like "a young couple in love".

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a sweet kiss as she presented her husband with his trophy, and onlookers told Marie Claire UK that the couple spent some quality time together after the award ceremony, walking Ola together - just the two of them - for half an hour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales certainly seemed to enjoy the day, posting a series of photographs to social media, captioning the snaps: "Huge thanks to everyone who attended today’s Charity Polo Cup, helping us raise money that has such a meaningful impact on causes close to our hearts."

