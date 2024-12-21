Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie won’t be spending Christmas with the royal family this year

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, particularly at Christmas, with the Mountbatten-Windsors known to go all out over the festivities.

Yes, royal Christmases at Sandringham are legendary - featuring joke gift exchanges on Christmas Eve, a family-wide ban on Monopoly and of course a sitdown feast, with guests reportedly weighed in a time-old tradition to ensure that they have eaten enough.

And while King Charles is reported to be hosting a more relaxed Christmas at Sandringham this year, given his recent health issues, the traditions are reported to still be in motion.

There will however be some notable royal absences this year, with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson reported to be spending the holidays at their Royal Lodge home, in Windsor. Also not in attendance this year will be Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who will be celebrating Christmas with their in-laws instead.

“[I]t was decided earlier this year that Beatrice and Eugenie will spend the festive period with their respective in-laws for the first time since their marriages," read a report from Hello! Magazine.

It was initially thought that Princess Eugenie might be spending the Christmas break in Montecito, California, with the Royal, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children August and Ernest reportedly receiving an invite from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays,” a source reported to the Express, adding that the cousins “have maintained a bond in recent years.”

"It would be so nice for the children to spend time with their cousins," the source continued. “The diary is very tight over the holidays but there might be a slot free around New Years' time for everyone to come together at some point."

Well, this is lovely.