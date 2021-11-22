Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Tonight, the BBC will air a two-part documentary examining Prince William and Prince Harry‘s relationship with the press.

Yet, in a rare move, it’s thought that senior Royals – including the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William – are reportedly considering refusing to co-operate with the BBC again if they are not able to view the documentary prior to public broadcast.

The Daily Mail has reported that they may “boycott” the program amidst fears it’ll show the Royals in an unfavourable light.

A source said to the tabloid: “There is upset about it. The households are all united in thinking this is not fair. No one at the Palace has seen it.”

However, The Daily Telegraph believes that the BBC won’t budge.

The documentary – titled Princes and the Press – documents the royals’ complicated relationship with the media, with the BBC sharing that it will “examine the period from 2018 to 2021, a tumultuous time for the royals that includes the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and the royal tours of the Sussexes and the Cambridges.”

Two episodes will air – one today and one next Monday, 29th November, both at 9pm on BBC Two.

The documentaries are presented by Amol Rajan and comes amidst tension at how journalist Martin Bashir misled Princess Diana and subsequently had his failings covered up by senior BBC bosses in the 90’s.

A senior royal source shared with The Mail on Sunday that The Queen is “upset” at the “tittle-tattle” documentary.

This is the second time the Palace has intervened with regards to claims about Harry and William’s reported feud. Last year, it’s believed that hours before the documentary Harry And William: What Went Wrong? was due to air, producers at ITV removed Omid Scobie’s claims that Prince William and associates had spread a fake news story about his brother’s mental health.

As of yet, the Palace has refused to share any comments on the documentary. They also haven’t filed any complaints with the BBC.

A BBC spokesman said: “The programme is about how royal journalism is done and features a range of journalists from broadcast and the newspaper industry.”