William and Charles are "extremely angry" at Harry, Gayle King says

Unsurprisingly, Prince William and King Charles are none too pleased about the revelations Prince Harry made in his recent memoir Spare, as well as in his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle, titled Harry & Meghan.

The book proved to be especially incendiary, with the Duke of Sussex claiming that his older brother had physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan. Throughout the book, Harry painted a picture of a lifelong sibling rivalry between the two brothers, and he went as far as to call William his "arch-nemesis."

For a family that prides itself on its high levels of discretion, all of this seems to have proven unexpected and hurtful. (Harry has explained that he never wanted to hurt his family members, but that he felt the need to tell his side of the story.)

Now, US journalist Gayle King — who has a long-standing friendship with Meghan — has weighed in on the sad situation.

"[Harry] said he still loves his brother and father and is hoping there will be some kind of reconciliation," Gayle said on SiriusXM radio (via OK!).

"But right now, they are extremely angry with him.

"They are carrying on with their public events, but I do hope too, there is a kind of reconciliation with the family. I would love to see reconciliation with the family on both sides because I both think they really care about each other.

"My heart goes out to Harry and Meghan, and I really do applaud them in speaking their truth and telling their story."

Harry's family relationships are extremely strained at the moment. While he and his wife are likely to make the trip over to the UK for King Charles' coronation in May, the chances of them being included during the family's appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony are slim to none for the time being. Only time will tell, however.