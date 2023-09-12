William ‘sent last minute text to Harry’ as an olive branch
"It happened very quickly."
Prince Harry has openly spoken about the breakdown of his relationships with members of the royal family, particularly his brother, Prince William.
In various interviews, as well as in his memoir Spare, he has detailed the divide between himself and the Prince of Wales, calling him his 'arch nemesis' and claiming that there was a physical altercation which left him with injuries.
However, when the late Queen sadly passed away last September, William and Harry came together with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as a show of unity in the wake of her death.
The couples - who had previously been known as the 'Fab Four' - stood side by side during a walkabout in Windsor where they looked at the floral tributes left for the monarch and greeted members of the public who had gathered to pay their respects.
Many were surprised to see the Wales' and the Sussexes together, and while body language experts have claimed that there was a sense of 'anger and resentment' during the walkabout it had previously been thought that the directive for the couples to join forces had come from King Charles.
However, a source has since confirmed that was 'absolutely not the case', and that William had decided to send his brother a 'last minute text' to invite him as an olive branch.
A source told the Daily Mail: "It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland."
The publication also reported that the source denied claims that William's invitation came after he heard that Harry was planning his own walkabout.
According to the report, William felt that 'a show of unity was key'.
Harry spoke about the death of his grandmother during an interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS, where he claimed he was 'not invited' to travel to Balmoral with other members of the family after receiving the news that the Queen was under medical supervision.
