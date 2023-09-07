How the Waleses and Sussexes displayed their "anger and resentments" during reunion last year
The tension was palpable, says a body language expert.
After Queen Elizabeth II died, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle all joined forces to greet well-wishers during a walkabout in Windsor.
This was significant, because the two couples weren't close at all at the time, having grown further apart ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex swapped royal life for Southern California.
And in fact, according to a body language expert, it was self-evident in the foursome's behaviour that day that they were not on good terms.
"A close analysis of four key body language behaviours suggest it was forty minutes of gruesome tension from two couples united in grief but irrevocably split apart by anger and resentments," royal commentator Judi James told the Mirror.
"At Philip's funeral it was Kate acting as peacemaker and a catalyst for 'temporary' reunion between the warring brothers but her behaviour after the Queen's death suggested a U-turn of emotional intent.
"Kate was clearly, like the others, mourning a beloved grandma and mentor but in many ways, she looked firmer and more resolute than ever before."
For Judi, though Harry and William put on a united front while getting out of the car, "Kate got out the other side with Meghan behind her," she said. "Kate's first gesture of intent came as she stormed around the car to join the brothers without as much as a backward glance at Meghan. She was clearly going to make no attempt to play at small talk or unity."
As the four made their way toward the crowds, "Kate looked so keen to keep away from Harry and Meghan that she also created a big gap between herself and her husband, who held back in an apparent attempt to appear conciliatory to the other couple," Judi continued.
A year on, Princes William and Harry are apparently not speaking at all, though hopefully Harry's upcoming birthday could provide a good excuse for them to at the very least exchange a few words. For the moment, we're probably better off not hoping for too much more than that, unfortunately. Maybe next year?
