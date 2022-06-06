Prince William refused to ‘make eye contact’ with Prince Harry at jubilee church service according to royal expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend, and while many were hoping to get a glimpse of the couple with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, they kept a very low profile and were only photographed on a handful of occasions.

Their two little ones were kept out of the spotlight, with Lilibet meeting her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time during an intimate lunch, but eagle eyed fans spotted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the window of Buckingham Palace on Thursday where they played with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall after the flypast.

The couple also attended a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, escorted by the Queen’s Senior Gentleman Usher, Lieutenant Colonel Sir Alexander Matheson of Matheson.

As they are no longer working royals, they were sat apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton, placed in the second row behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Despite the distance, one royal insider has claimed that Harry was attempting to catch William’s eye throughout the service – but the Duke of Cambridge wouldn’t ‘make eye contact’.

During an interview with the Australian morning programme Sunrise, royal expert Russell Myers claimed that there was a tense atmosphere between the Princes, and that William avoided looking back at his brother.

He said: ‘It was very, very frosty inside the church. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife.

‘The brothers didn’t lock eyes or make eye contact at all. Harry was craning his neck to look at William and William didn’t look back at him.

‘I think there’s still a lot of bad atmosphere going on and there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge until those brothers come back together.’

According to recent reports, William and Harry have been reconnecting via WhatsApp and Facetime and are trying to ‘heal the rift’.

A source told The Daily Express: ‘It seems the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Prince William wanted to embrace Harry and they have been messaging each other every few days. They’ve also had FaceTime calls with their children.

‘There is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past.’

The Sussexes have already returned to the US, but insiders say that the monarch was ‘really heartened’ to have seen the family again.