The nod to their wedding ceremony came this week at the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

You may have caught the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the aptly named green carpet at the prize ceremony for their newly launched Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Held at Alexandra Palace, the event was to award the first ever winners of the prize, which was launched by Prince William two years ago to “generate a global movement to repair the planet.”

But, question: did you spot the sweet nod to Prince William and Kate’s wedding?

The pair wed back in 2011, streaming the service to the nation and, on Tuesday, they included a cute clip of the service during the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

At the beginning of the evening, as the programme was kicking off, the Duke addressed viewers in a pre-recorded section filmed at the London Eye.

He said: “It’s been two decades since the London Eye opened on the eve of the millennium. The future was in our hands.”

A highlights reel was played covering events from the last decade, including the Royal couple’s wedding.

As the clip played, Prince William gave the crowd a cheeky smile and raised his eyebrows.

The iconic duo celebrated their ten year anniversary in April, releasing official photos from their Kensington Palace account to mark the occasion.

They also released a self recorded home video, where both parents play with their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, at their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The Earthshot Prize awards seem to have been a resounding success – it is now regarded as one of the most prestigious global prizes in history, and marks a dedicated pledge from the Royal family to change the narrative when it comes to climate change.

In intimate backstage photos from the event, Kate is seen putting her arm around her husband affectionately during the ceremony, much to the delight of fans.

She also wore a purple Alexander McQueen gown and William a green velvet blazer from Reiss, which he’s worn before.

There were five winners at the event, including projects working to give food to those in need, restore coral reefs, and combat air pollution in India.

The winners are set to receive funding of £1 million to develop their existing projects and further help to combat climate change.