Princess Kate is “a different person” following her cancer recovery, according to sources

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this season, returning to royal duty following her cancer diagnosis and recovery earlier this year.

And while the 42-year-old mother of three has been in the spotlight this Christmas - hosting her annual 'Together at Christmas' service just last week, she is expected to continue "living under the radar" until she returns to work in a permanent capacity.

"She won’t have to be on centre stage," a Palace source reportedly explained to People earlier this year. "Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery."

In fact, as the Princess of Wales prioritizes her family life more than ever, royal sources have reported that she has become a “different person” following her cancer recovery.

“You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged,” a royal source recently explained to People of Princess Kate’s health issues. “She is a different person now.”

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar," explained Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, earlier this year, confirming that Princess Kate’s illness has changed her outlook. "And now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.

"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties in a permanent capacity, but she has thanked the public for their ongoing support.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," explained Princess Kate earlier this year. "Thank you so much for your continued understanding. And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

