Prince William and Princess Kate had some exciting half term plans last week

Last week, their Royal Highnesses Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoyed a well deserved half-term break from Lambrook School, where they started in September.

But what exactly did the three get up to with their parents Princess Kate and Prince William while there were no classes to attend?

Well, we know that they got to visit the set of Rings of Power, but former royal correspondent (and current expert) Jennie Bond has a few theories as to how they used the rest of the time.

"They like outdoor activities, so lots of sport, lots of fun, games in the garden and cycling — they’ve rented bicycles and were seen riding around the Scilly Isles previously," Jennie explained to OK!.

"Their half-terms are full of things you’d get up to at Girl Guides — bonfires, barbecues, helping out with the gardens and the farm in Sandringham — all the activities are very outdoorsy and there’s a lot of playing."

Fun fact: Princess Kate was a Brownie as a child, and became patron of the Scouts in 2012, soon after her royal wedding, per People.

But that's not all Jennie thinks the Wales couple had planned for their children's holiday.

"William and Catherine are very hands-on parents, so there’ll probably be some educational play, especially as early development is so important to Kate with her Shaping Us campaign," the expert continued.

"We’ve seen pictures of them all getting busy in the kitchen, so baking and cooking might be on the list — all the kids enjoy mucking about in the kitchen with Catherine.

"She loves teaching them — it’s a domestic scene. As well as the rough and tumble of the sports, there’s probably a lot of squabbling between siblings.

"Charlotte’s very keen on football, George also enjoys football, possibly more than rugby. Catherine’s so sporty, I expect we’ll see Charlotte on a pony before long, but I don’t know if she’s learnt to ride yet."

George and Charlotte have both played tennis for a long time, and even four-year-old Louis is a keen tennis player, apparently, and all three children love all sorts of sports.

"It’ll be romping around, heading out on a few adventures, going along the beach and generally burning off lots of kiddie energy and enjoying being together," Jennie further commented on the Waleses' half-term.

"Dancing around the kitchen table could be an option. William has said previously how their daily routine is a portrait of a very happy household."

In case you forgot, Princess Charlotte is apparently a huge Shakira fan, and loves to wake up to "Waka Waka" in the mornings. A girl after our own heart!