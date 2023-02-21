Prince William and Princess Kate had some exciting half term plans last week

Sounds like they had a royal ball

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Last week, their Royal Highnesses Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoyed a well deserved half-term break from Lambrook School, where they started in September.

But what exactly did the three get up to with their parents Princess Kate and Prince William while there were no classes to attend?

Well, we know that they got to visit the set of Rings of Power, but former royal correspondent (and current expert) Jennie Bond has a few theories as to how they used the rest of the time.

"They like outdoor activities, so lots of sport, lots of fun, games in the garden and cycling — they’ve rented bicycles and were seen riding around the Scilly Isles previously," Jennie explained to OK!.

"Their half-terms are full of things you’d get up to at Girl Guides — bonfires, barbecues, helping out with the gardens and the farm in Sandringham — all the activities are very outdoorsy and there’s a lot of playing."

Fun fact: Princess Kate was a Brownie as a child, and became patron of the Scouts in 2012, soon after her royal wedding, per People.

But that's not all Jennie thinks the Wales couple had planned for their children's holiday.

"William and Catherine are very hands-on parents, so there’ll probably be some educational play, especially as early development is so important to Kate with her Shaping Us campaign," the expert continued.

"We’ve seen pictures of them all getting busy in the kitchen, so baking and cooking might be on the list — all the kids enjoy mucking about in the kitchen with Catherine.

"She loves teaching them — it’s a domestic scene. As well as the rough and tumble of the sports, there’s probably a lot of squabbling between siblings.

"Charlotte’s very keen on football, George also enjoys football, possibly more than rugby. Catherine’s so sporty, I expect we’ll see Charlotte on a pony before long, but I don’t know if she’s learnt to ride yet."

George and Charlotte have both played tennis for a long time, and even four-year-old Louis is a keen tennis player, apparently, and all three children love all sorts of sports.

"It’ll be romping around, heading out on a few adventures, going along the beach and generally burning off lots of kiddie energy and enjoying being together," Jennie further commented on the Waleses' half-term.

"Dancing around the kitchen table could be an option. William has said previously how their daily routine is a portrait of a very happy household."

In case you forgot, Princess Charlotte is apparently a huge Shakira fan, and loves to wake up to "Waka Waka" in the mornings. A girl after our own heart!

TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸