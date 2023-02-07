Diana would be "very proud" of Princess Kate, former royal butler says

Even before Kate Middleton became Princess of Wales, she was constantly being compared to her predecessor Diana.

Now, the similarities are even more striking as Kate steps into the role her late mother-in-law once performed with so much grace.

For former royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked with Princess Diana in her time, Kate would do his former boss proud.

"I think Kate is incredible, I think she’s never put a foot wrong and she knows how to play this game, it’s a long game, not a short game," Paul tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab).

"I think Diana would be very proud of her. Those two [William and Kate] are the golden couple and they are going to one day be our king and queen, and what really makes me smile is the fact that Diana’s ring is on the finger of a Princess of Wales where it used to be and one day will be on the finger of the Queen, where it should’ve been."

Despite Paul's claims that Diana would be very happy about the wife her eldest son chose, he believes she would have been upset over William and Harry's recent falling out.

"His mother's vision was that the two of them would be inseparable, they would grow together and be two princes, one would be king one day but the prince supporting the king," Paul continued. "That’s what she felt and thought. That was Harry’s path, he never had a roadmap like William had because William always knew where he was headed. Harry followed his trail."

Sadly, although publicly the two brothers always seemed close growing up, and then again as young adults, in his memoir Spare Harry painted a different picture. He claimed that he and William were always rivals to an extent, and went as far as to call him his archnemesis. As far as we know, the two haven't spoken since the book was released on 10 January.