Prince William said George's favourite part of the Jubilee was Craig David's sequinned tracksuit
Okay this is adorable.
The late Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this summer, and the royal family were out in force to attend various events, parades and shows across the UK to celebrate the monarch's impressive 70 years on the British throne.
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a handful of events with their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, including Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace.
The youngest of the Cambridge children, Louis, 4, undoubtedly grew his own fan base thanks to his cheeky behaviour and went viral as a result of his iconic Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.
But it seems that he wasn't the only one who had a moment of pure excitement - his older brother, George, 9, apparently went 'crazy' for one pop star's striking fashion sense.
Apparently, he was absolutely starstruck by Craig David's sequinned tracksuit. Amazing.
Craig David was one of many performers during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on 4th June, and while singing he donned a bright blue sparkly tracksuit - and George was instantly a huge fan.
During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, the 7 Days singer revealed: "Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, 'My son George was going crazy for the blue sequinned outfit that you were wearing.'
"I said, 'Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit.'"
He called meeting William and Kate "the most incredible... memorable moment".
At the time, the royal father and son were photographed at the front row during the performance, with George snapped looking especially happy.
Now we know why!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
