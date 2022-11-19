Prince William makes promise to child after he received sweet gift

Prince William received a sweet drawing from a young boy during his visit to RAF Coningsby base in Lincolnshire.

But that wasn't the best part of the meeting.

During his conversation with three-year-old Blake Fearnley, who is from one of the military families on the base, the Prince of Wales promised he would take the picture of Mickey Mouse he had drawn and hang on the royal fridge, much to the youngster's delight.

Blake's mother, Laura Fearnley, recalled the special moment, which has been reported on Sky News. (opens in new tab)

She said: "[Prince William said] he would put it on his fridge.

"He walked off and then Blake decided he wanted to ask William for a cuddle so he followed him and said 'please William may I have a cuddle' and he did."

During the visit William - who has sons Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte with wife Kate Middleton - gave the visitor a hug and vowed to stick to his promise.

He also spoke with other guests who made their way to see the 40-year-old royal, and took selfies with the crowd.

Elsewhere in the visit William discussed his love of football with 10-year-old twins Abi and Steph Boland.

They shared the details of their encounter, and said: "He said we've got a good team and we'll 'have it' next season."

Meanwhile, Corporal Rachael Howes introduced William to the RAF personnel on the base, who are involved in sport onsite, when he opened the RAF Coningsby new boxing club.

But the team couldn't help but quiz William on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! which sees his cousin's husband, Mike Tindall, compete for the title of King of the Jungle. (opens in new tab)

Rachael asked William who he would like to win out of retred Lioness women's footballer Jill Scott, or Mike Tindall, who is the son-in-law of Princess Anne.

To which William swiftly replied: "That's a tricky one."