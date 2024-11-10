Prince William has explained his and Princess Kate's relaxed approach to royal life

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to royal life following her cancer recovery. And now as she gradually scales up her duties, the royal couple has emerged as leaders within the fold.

Prince William in particular has stepped up his responsibilities over the past year, with the future King reported to be paving the way for the next generation of royalty.

Prince William visited Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this week, to host the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards. And during his stay, the future King opened up about his and Princess Kate's relaxed approach to royal life.

"It's hard to describe what that is all about," Prince William explained of his approach to monarchy in conversation with UK print media. "But I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."

He continued: "It's more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people. And I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.

"So that's what I'm trying to bring, that's what Catherine is trying to bring as well. And I sit here right now doing Earthshot and doing all the projects I'm doing, like Homewards as well. And who knows what's going to come next, but it all centres around those values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better."

