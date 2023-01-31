Prince William is "not as confident" as Princess Kate, body language expert says

Princess Kate marked the pre-launch of her new early childhood campaign at BAFTA in London on Monday.

Flanked by Prince William, the Princess stunned in an eye-catching bright red trouser suit by Alexander McQueen, as noted by Page Six.

Of course, this was her event since it was focused on her work, but a body language expert also noted how much Kate takes the lead during public appearances compared to William.

"Some notable photographs showed William with his hand on Kate’s back while they were walking," Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Bingo (opens in new tab).

"Although William has indeed developed and adopted a far greater level of self-assurance over the years, he is not as confident as Kate.

"I noticed every now and again that he almost needs a little jolt of energy, which could be a small gesture or signal towards his wife.

"William also tends to wear dark colours in an attempt to blend into his surroundings, whereas Kate usually goes for brighter colours. This demonstrates that she wants to stand out and be available to her subjects, while William is happy to take a step back."

Darren concluded: "Kate is most definitely taking the lead out of the royal couple. She’s very often seen walking on her own and not waiting for William. This is not a sign of disrespect or discourtesy, as she knows he will be behind her."

For the expert, the royal spouses showed how in sync they are with each other during the event as well.

He said: "The couple are also confident in each other’s company and every now and then, they will give each other small gestures in the form of a look or touch.

"This is just a way of reconnecting with each other, as well as everybody else at certain times.

"Every couple that have been together for a significant amount of years have that look, which is almost telepathic. With William and Kate, they often use the look to reassure and check in on each other."

Well, that's adorable!

Princess Kate has made early childhood one of her main causes for a long time, but she has just announced a new campaign titled Shaping Us. She published an open letter introducing the campaign this past weekend, in which she writes: "This week, I am delighted to reveal, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become."

She kicked off the campaign on Tuesday by visiting Kirkgate Market in Leeds, where she spoke to locals about early childhood, according to People.