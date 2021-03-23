The Queen has given Prince William a special new role

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children have got the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

It was the Duke of Cambridge however who made news this week, as it was revealed that he was given a special new role by the Queen.

The role in question? Lord High Commissioner, where he will represent the Queen at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

What will his duties be?

According to the royal family’s website, ‘The Lord High Commissioner makes opening and closing addresses to the General Assembly and reports to Her Majesty on its proceedings.

‘For the duration of the General Assembly, the Sovereign grants the Lord High Commissioner permission to reside at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and, during this time, His or Her Grace receives a Guard of Honour, a 21-Gun Salute and the keys to the City of Edinburgh.

‘It is also customary for the Lord High Commissioner to invite distinguished guests to stay at the Palace, and to offer hospitality to Commissioners to the Assembly and those who have contributed to public life in Scotland.’

While the news has been widely reported this week, it appears that Prince William was actually appointed in 2020, but due to the General Assembly last May being cancelled, his role appointment is not yet well known.

Congratulations are in order!