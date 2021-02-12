How will Prince William and Kate Middleton be celebrating Valentine’s Day?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was Valentine’s Day that got the world talking, as fans started speculating about how Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend the romantic day.

The couple will spend the day privately, with the fact that Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year meaning that the Duke and Duchess should be off work.

Prince William has a good track record of buying Kate Middleton presents, particularly fond of gifting his wife sapphires so it’s looking good for Kate. Plus, she once revealed that the dish William cooked to impress her was Spaghetti Bolognese, so perhaps that’s what the Duchess has in store.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte recently broke up from school for half term so it is likely that the Cambridges will have a family day outside on Sunday.

Pictures please, Cambridges!