Prince William has a very good track record of giving Kate Middleton presents

But what will she get this year?

This weekend marks Kate Middleton’s birthday, with the Duchess of Cambridge turning 40, receiving messages of love from royal family members and fans.

‘There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess,’ a source told the Mail on Sunday. ‘She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down.’

‘Kate and William are not the sort to go away to celebrate on their own and leave the kids at home,’ added royal author Duncan Larcombe, via OK!. ‘I think the same will apply to Kate’s birthday as it does to Christmas – it will be low key and it will be focussed entirely on the family.’

The question on everyone’s lips however is what the Duchess of Cambridge will receive in the way of presents, with the future King boasting a good track record in terms of gift giving.

In fact, even before becoming a royal, she had a growing jewellery collection.

The now Duchess reportedly received a pearl and garnet rose-gold victorian ring from Wills while they were dating, and on their first Christmas together as a married couple, he gave her a pair of green amethyst earrings by Kiki McDonough, one of her favourite jewellery designers.

The couple’s third wedding anniversary was also particularly special, with William giving Kate a Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, and don’t even get us started on her push presents from the future King!

Kate received an eternity band after Prince George’s birth, a pair of tourmaline, amethyst, and diamond earrings after welcoming Princess Charlotte, and a rumoured Citrine ring upon the birth of Prince Louis, although some believe that the ring was already in her collection.

Either way, what will Kate be receiving this weekent? It looks like we’ll have to wait and see.