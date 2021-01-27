Prince William apparently loves gifting this precious stone to Kate

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William is always very thoughtful when it comes to choosing presents for his wife, Kate Middleton (well, not counting the time he got her the worst gift).

He often opts for pieces of jewellery, which include an eternity ring he picked out after Prince George was born, as well as some green amethyst earrings, for their first Christmas as newlyweds.

And it turns out he may have a soft spot for a precious stone, which he has gifted her in the past. As you might have guessed, it’s the sapphire.

The Duke reportedly bought his wife a pair of sapphire earrings this Christmas, and it’s not the first time he incorporated the stone in jewellery.

For their third wedding anniversary, he got the Duchess a Cartier Ballon Bleu watch, which in itself was a small nod to his late mother, Princess Diana, as one of her favourite watches was the Cartier Tank Français style, which he is said to have inherited from her after she died.

AS for the Ballon Bleu watch, he had a sapphire added to the frame of the dial. As for why he likes the stone, it seems there is a simple explanation.

It is the one that matches Kate’s iconic engagement ring best.